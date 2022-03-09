Preity Zinta to helm murder mystery, Shekhar Kapur to adapt Amish Tripathi's Shiva Trilogy novels.

In a big development and push in riveting content for the Indian audience, Global entertainment studio International Art Machine is venturing into India with an exciting lineup of adaptations and originals. According to a latest report in Variety, the likes of Shekhar Kapur, Preity Zinta, Amish Tripathi, Dibakar Banerjee and Suparn S. Varmaa will be coming together to dish out some brand new content.

Shekhar Kapur will be teaming up with novelist Amish Tripathi to adapt his super hit series the Shiva Trilogy. They will kickstart with the first novel in the series 'The Immortals of Meluha' which will be directed by Shekhar Kapur. The Family Man's Suparn S. Varma will serve as showrunner and will also direct, reported Variety.

Elaborating on the same, Kapur said, "Amish’s Shiva Trilogy has been India’s great publishing sensation, crossing every age and class. It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best. Lending itself to a beautiful international series."

Another exciting project is being created by Preity Zinta. The Veer Zara actress, who has solely been busy with the business of cricket, will be working on a female-driven murder mystery. The project has been titled as 'The Kitty Party' and treads between being a dramedy and a thriller. She said, "The Kitty Party is a female driven murder mystery that moonlights between being a dramedy and thriller. Too early to comment more except that we cannot wait to get started. I’m sure we will have as much fun filming this as we had putting it together."

Apart from these two, Dibakar Banerjee, whose last release was the critically acclaimed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, will be bringing a political drama titled 'Gods'. Revealing what it exactly is, Dibakar said, "Gods is an Indian story in a way that it can only happen in India. It centers around the Great Indian Family. The generations. The power play. The family politics. I’m finally getting my secret wish – a family soap that will upend the genre – and channeling some of the best of Indian TV from the eighties and the nineties."

International Art Machine CEO Roy Price revealed that the plan is to "to partner with creators across Asia to produce series that will be game changers at home and successfully carry the banner of Asian originals abroad".

