Preity Zinta joins Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni and others for a fun night; See Pics

Preity Zinta, the famous Bollywood star, is enjoying a beautiful phase in her life as a wife and young mother. The talented actress has been staying away from celluloid to dedicate all her time to her husband Gene Goodenough, and their twin babies, Jai and Gia. However, her busy life has not prevented Preity Zinta from staying in the limelight. The actress who has always held her friendships close to her heart, is often spotted with her Bollywood pals.

Priety-Gene join Hrithik Roshan-Saba, Sussanne-Arslan, and others for a fun night

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of lovely pictures from her fun night out with her close friends from the film industry. In the picture, Preity Zinta is spotted with her longtime pals, including her co-star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, best friend Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni, actor Kunal Kapoor, Anu Dewan, Suily G and a few others. Priety's husband Gene Goodenough also joined the night out, and is seen in the picture.

"Friday night fever with these mad hatters 😍 #friendslikefamily #nightout #aboutlastnight," wrote the actress, who is clearly super excited to meet her buddies after a gap. Later, she also shared an all-girls selfie from the night out on her official handle, and wrote: "Chillin like villains 🤩 Nothing like time tested friendships! So much freedom to laugh, chat & be crazy without any judgement or any agenda. Love my girls."

