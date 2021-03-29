Preity Zinta keeps Holi spirit alive & wishes fans with colorful throwback pics with hubby Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared some of the Holi celebration pictures from last year with husband Gene Goodenough.

took to her Instagram to spread positivity around Holi by wishing happiness and health to everybody. She put up a beautiful picture with her husband Gene Goodenough where both of them can be seen covered in color during the last year’s Holi celebration. Preity Zinta also mentioned that it is rather strange to have no festivities around the festival of color in 2021 due to the pandemic and that her throwback picture is meant to keep the spirit of Holi alive. She said, "Putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive.”

Owing to the pandemic, the spirit of the festival has been dampened since it has become a little difficult to celebrate like we used to before. COVID has restricted people to not be able to enjoy Holi because, in the last few days, there has been a rise in the number of Covid cases, especially in Mumbai. A lot of Bollywood stars including Vikrant Massey and Siddhant Chaturvedi were recently tested COVID positive while other celebrities like just recovered from the virus. Holi celebrations are barred in Mumbai due to the huge spread of coronavirus and Section 144 has been implemented by the State Government in most of the areas.

The Koi Mil Gaya actress shared another throwback picture with her hubby and two of her friends where the colors of Holi are smeared on their faces after perhaps a great celebration. Preity captioned the picture as ‘Rang barse’ while remembering the good old Holi party.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in 2020 on ABC’s sitcom Fresh Off the Boat in an episode called “The Magic Motor Inn” where she was acting opposite comedian Vir Das. Preity was going to reprise her role in a spin-off series centered around her character’s family but ABC called off the series due to lukewarm audience response. Yet another season of IPL is gearing up to start from next month and Preity will be competing with her team Kings XI Punjab.

