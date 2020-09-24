  1. Home
Preity Zinta leaves IPL fans across the border mighty impressed as she speaks fluent Pashto; Watch Video

Ahead of today IPL match of her team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta shared a brand new video and delighted Afghanistani fans. Check it out below.
Preity Zinta's India Premier League's cricket team Kings XI Punjab may not have had the greatest start to the season, but the squad is gearing up for today's big match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahead of the match, Preity Zinta who maintains an active social media presence and has been keeping her fans updated with happenings in the UAE, shared a brand new video. 

Well, unlike other videos, this time around Preity Zinta impressed fans across the border as she shared a video speaking fluent Pashto. The national language of Afghanistan -- Preity can be seen wishing her fans to stay safe and stay at home. The actress wrote, "Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me  Loads of love always And yes ... can you guess this language and what I’m saying ? Also who could have taught me this ? I’m super thrilled with my new linguistic skills. #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Dubai #Ting."

Fans were more than happy to hear Preity speak Pashto as one fan even translated it for others. He commented, "For those who don’t know the meaning: Hi dear Fans, stay home stay safe, watch ipl matches and wishing you all to be happy. And yeah she’s speaking in Afghanistan national language Pashto!" While another commented, "Ohh so lovel lots of love from Afghani people." Well, we definitely love this melting culture pot. 

Take a look at some of the reactions to Preity Zinta's latest video in Pashto:

