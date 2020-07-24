Preity Zinta looks gorgeous in BTS boomerang from shoot during Covid 19; Actress is excited for fans to see it

Preity Zinta looks stunning in her latest BTS video amid Coronavirus and is excited for fans to see her work once it comes together.

is an avid social media user and the actress loves to keep her fans up to date on her activities. She has been sharing pictures and videos of what she’s been doing during the lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic. Most recently, Preity took to her Instagram account and shared a BTS boomerang video of herself looking more gorgeous than ever. Her fans can’t get enough of it, and are going gaga over her video and neither can we.

She looked flawless donning a mustard yellow suit, her makeup kept minimal and hair in waves. Preity captioned her video, “Shooting during Covid times . Am so excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together #ProjectSanity #Shoot @vladimirsimic1 @838mg @christinetirado_mua @styledbyambika #ting.”

Here is Preity Zinta's post:

Prior to her latest post, she took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a few videos on her stories showcasing her hair getting styled for a shoot. In the first video, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done. In the second video, she was getting her hair styled. In one of the videos, she wrote, “Back on a show -- post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers.”

Preity is currently living in the United States with her husband Gene Goodenough. Prior to her BTS video, a few days ago, the actress uploaded a picture with her husband leaning on his shoulder. She captioned the picture, “Leaning against my sunshine today and always #ting.” Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actress was last seen in ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ alongside Sunny Deol that was released in November 2018.

