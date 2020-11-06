Preity Zinta looks splendid as she celebrates ‘longest ever’ Karwa Chauth with hubby Gene Goodenough; See Pic

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture with hubby Gene Goodenough on her Instagram. She revealed how she celebrated the “longest ever” Karwa Chauth this year.

The dimpled beauty will always remember this year’s Karwa Chauth and her latest Instagram post is proof of the same. The Soldier star, who is an avid social media user, recently shared that how she celebrated the “longest ever” Karwa Chauth this year. Taking to her Instagram, the stunning actress posted a beautiful picture with “patiparmeshwar” Gene Goodenough. In the photo, Preity looked drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional attire with heavy jewellery. Gene on the other hand can be seen giving kisses on her cheek.

The diva can be seen beaming with smile as she poses with hubby. Alongside the picture, Preity wrote, “Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La. It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting.” Needless to say, the two are surely giving us the couple goals. The actress’ latest adorable picture with hubby is doing rounds on social media and fans can't stop gushing over it.

Check out Preity Zinta’s Post :

Be it any occasion, the 45-year-old actress never hesitates to express unconditional love for her husband. She often shares lovey-dovey pictures with him. Last year on Karwa Chauth, the stunning actress said she is grateful to her husband for participating in Indian festivals despite he does not fully understand the rituals of Indian traditions including Karwa Chauth. She wrote, “I’m grateful to my better half for Indulging me by participating in everything that matters to me even though he doesn’t always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karva chauth. Just as he becomes a little Indian everyday I become a little American & together we strive to love & respect each other and our belief systems. #patiparmeshwar # hubby #happykarvachauth # soulmate #ting.”

Credits :Preity Zinta Instagram

