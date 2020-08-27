0
Preity Zinta makes netizens nostalgic over an old photograph with Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Preity G. Zinta on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a throwback image with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan
"Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don't ask me how I have this... I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting," she captioned the pic.

In the picture, SRK poses with Preity in black coat pant.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on

Fans of the two stars loved the snapshot, naturally.

"Hahaha love this pic, please do a film together again," a user commented.

"Good old times," another one wrote.

Preity made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Mani Ratnam's "Dil Se" in 1998. The two actors later worked together in "Kal Ho Naa Ho" (2003), "Veer Zaara" (2004) and "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" (2006).

Credits :IANS

