Preity Zinta on missing IPL Auction this year: Cannot leave my little ones and travel

Preity Zinta has been one of the actresses who has never shied away from trying different things in life. From winning hearts with her flawless beauty and acting prowess to entering the world of cricket by owning a team in IPL – Kings XI Punjab, Preity has been all about new adventures in life. In fact, she has been actively participating in IPL every year and was seen cheering for his team in the stadium. However, it is going to be different this year as the Preity will be missing the IPL auctions for her kids.

Taking to social media, Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture of herself from one of the IPL auctions wherein she was wearing a white blazer with the logo of her team. In the caption, the actress wrote, “This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback”

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post:

For the uninitiated, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough had welcomed twins via surrogacy in November last year. Announcing the big news, the dimpled beauty wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया”.

