Preity Zinta opens up on mum, brother & family battling Covid: Suddenly ICU, oxygen machines took new meaning

Taking to Instagram, Preity Zinta shared a selfie with her mum and brother as she wrote how 'ventilatiors and ICU' took a whole new meaning after they tested Covid 19 positive.
Mumbai
Despite the coronavirus pandemic hitting several countries, Preity Zinta successfully travelled to the UAE and back home to the US during the IPL 2020. The actress kept herself safe and did not get tested positive. However, she has now opened up about her mum, brother and other family members testing Covid 19 positive back home. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a selfie and wrote how 'ventilatiors and ICU' took a whole new meaning.  

She also revealed how she felt 'powerless' in the US since she couldn't be by her family's side in India during these difficult times. Preity's note read, "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of the." 

The actress also had a word of caution for her fans and followers. She said, "For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses #Grateful #Ting." 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

