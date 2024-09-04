Preity Zinta opens up about her IVF journey before welcoming Gia and Jai through surrogacy: ‘Sometimes I just wanted to...’

Preity Zinta is not just a celebrated star of Bollywood but a proud mother to two beautiful kids. Happily married to Gene Goodenough, she welcomed her kids, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy. Recently, the actress revealed that she opted for IVF and that a difficult period would make her feel like banging her head against the wall.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, Preity Zinta reflected on the challenges she faced during the IVF period, emphasizing how emotionally challenging it was for her. The Lahore 1947 actress began by admitting that it is crucial for one to focus on their career, but also to realize that life is not as fair as we might expect it to be. She went on to highlight the biological clock and that there are no equal opportunities for everyone.

"People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but family is equally important," she said. The actress who is all set to return to silver screens felt ready for that as her kids have turned over two years old now.

Opening up about her struggles in her personal life, the 49-year-old actress admitted to having good or bad days like everyone else. She confessed being happy-go-lucky can also be a struggle in times, especially when one is going through a tough phase.

"I used to feel like that during my IVF cycles. It was very difficult to be smiley and nice all the time. Sometimes I just wanted to bang my head on the wall and cry or not talk to anybody. So yes, it has to be a balancing act for all actors,” she said.

Preity Zinta got married to America, based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in 2016. She welcomed twin kids via surrogacy in 2021 whom they named Gia and Jai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is soon going to return to the silver screens with Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, the film was officially announced last year in October. It will also star Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in the key roles.

