Preity Zinta opens up on harrowing experiences that left her ‘shaken’; Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan react

A few days ago, Preity Zinta came under the radar of trolls on Instagram after a video surfaced on social media. It showed a man in a wheelchair following Preity Zinta’s car, and a section of netizens criticised her for not pulling her car over for the man. Many on social media labelled her as ‘insensitive’. Now, the actress has addressed the video, while also recalling another harrowing incident that left her shaken. First, Preity shared an incident where an unknown woman planted a kiss next to her daughter Gia’s mouth. Then, she broke her silence on the video of the disabled man following her car, revealing that he got aggressive and followed her car.

Preity Zinta shares recent harrowing experiences that left her shaken

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account and wrote that 2 events this week left her a bit shaken. The first one was regarding her one-year-old daughter Gia. Preity said that a woman tried to take Gia’s photo, and when she politely asked her not to, she walked away at first. However, the woman suddenly scooped Gia in her arms and ‘planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth’, and ran away. Preity wrote, “This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing.If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene.”

Preity shared a video of the man in the wheelchair following her car, and addressing the incident, the actress wrote, “U can see the 2nd incident here.I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me.Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could.This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive.As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive.” Preity wrote that the photographers laughed and filmed instead of helping her, and that no one told the man not to follow the car or harass them.

“Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed.My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread,” wrote Preity. She added that its high time people realize that she is a human being first, then a mother, and then a celebrity, and that she doesn’t need to be bullied for her success. “Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants,not celebrities,” wrote Preity.

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan show their support to Preity Zinta

Reacting to Preity Zinta’s post, Hrithik Roshan commented, “Well done Pree,” along with a heart emoji. Priyanka Chopra dropped a clapping and a high-five emoji, showing her support. Malaika Arora commented, “U said it out loud n clear.”

