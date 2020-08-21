Preity Zinta overwhelmed on completing 22 years in Bollywood; Says ‘Dreams do come true’

As Preity Zinta completes 22 years in Bollywood, she shares an overwhelming post expressing her gratitude towards her directors, co-stars and fans.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood, who has won millions of hearts with his stunning looks, dimples and of course impeccable acting prowess. And while she continues to keep her fans intrigued with her social media posts, her recent Instagram post is winning hearts for a different reason as it is dedicated to her 22 years of journey in Bollywood. Yes! You read it right. Preity Zinta has completed 22 years in tinselvile and the actress is over the moon about this milestone.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Preity shared a long post on Instagram and recalled her journey in the industry. She even thanked her directors, co-stars and fans for all the love and experience she got in her journey so far. Besides, the Veer Zara actress also urged her fans to dream big and have faith in their dreams.

“When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn’t know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment. Today when I look back I’m grateful for all the people & all the experiences - good & bad that shaped my future & made my journey so incredible & memorable. A BIG THANK YOU to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou,” Preity wrote.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post about completing 22 years in Bollywood:

To note, Preity, who was last seen in 2018 release Bhaiaji Superhit, is currently enjoying her married life with husband Gene Goodenough in the US.

