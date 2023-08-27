Preity Zinta pens emotional note as her father-in-law passes away; ‘I will miss your warmth’

With educational degrees in English honors and criminal psychology, 90s heartthrob Preity Zinta walked into the lanes of the Hindi film industry to fend for herself and become a star. The moment she made her acting debut in Dil Se in 1998, Zinta was successful in winning millions of hearts with her infectious smile and innocence.

The 48-year-old actress took a two-year sabbatical from films after starring in the 2008 Canadian film Heaven on Earth and came back in 2013 with a romantic comedy film Ishkq in Paris, which she also co-wrote. In the midst of being an actor, producer, writer, and cricket team owner, she got married to the love of her life Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Preity Zinta’s father-in-law passes away

Since then, Preity has been giving her fans a glimpse of her life across the ocean with her family and in-laws. A couple of minutes ago, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress took to Instagram and posted a picture with her father-in-law Jon Swindle informing that he is no more.

In the pictures, Preity is seen dressed like an Indian bride in red, possibly during the Karva Chauth festival. Standing next to her is John dressed in a stripped grey suit accessorising it with a charming smile. The duo posed for the camera as they held each other’s hands, strong and tight.

Preity penned an emotional note for her late father-in-law

Along with that beautiful picture, Preity penned an emotional note that reflected the strong bond she shared with her FIL.

Preity wrote, “Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness & most of all your incredible sense of humor. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes, and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home & your heart to me & my family 🙏The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now & at a happy place. Rest in peace 💔 #RIP #RIPJonSwindle #fatherinlaw #Omshanti”

More about Preity

After marrying Gene Goodenough, Preity moved to Los Angeles. However, she pays visits to India frequently. In 2021, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

