Preity Zinta pens heartfelt note as twins Jai, Gia turn two; actress offers glimpse of birthday celebration

Preity Zinta, recognized as a highly skilled actress in Bollywood. The actress has consistently captivated audiences with her flawless acting skills and enduring charm. Though acclaimed for her acting in Bollywood, Preity is also a doting mother to her kids, Jai and Gia. She regularly shares glimpses of both her on-camera and off-camera life with her fans. Today as the munchkins turned two, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the birthday celebrations and wished her kids.

Preity Zinta wishes her kids Jai and Gia on birthday

A while ago, renowned actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to wish her kids on their birthday, who turned two today. She shared a picture of the cake and a glimpse of the decoration and captioned the picture, “And just like that they turned 2 Happy Birthday Jai & Gia. Hope you make this world a better place when you grow up. Love you both to the moon & back. #HappyBirthday #Jai #Gia #ting,” HAVE A LOOK:

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari Mata temple with Gene Goodenough and their kids

Preity Zinta recently visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla with Gene Goodenough, their children, and other family members. In the video, Preity was dressed in a yellow traditional outfit with a golden dupatta on her head. Gene Goodenough on the other hand was wearing a black shirt and matching pants. The couple was holding their children as they entered the temple and took part in the rituals.

In her caption, Preity shared that she used to visit the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla, frequently when she was a little girl, and she feels a strong connection to it. She wrote, “Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again.”

Check out the video below:

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is a well-known Bollywood actress who has showcased her talent in various enjoyable performances. Some of her notable works include Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Veer Zaara.

