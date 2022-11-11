Preity Zinta pens heartwarming birthday notes for twins Gia and Jai as they turn one; See inside pics

Actress Preity Zinta is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough. Despite staying away from India, she is often seen celebrating festivals like Diwali and Holi with him there. Meanwhile, the duo is enjoying the new phase of their lives as they welcomed their twins last year via surrogacy. Earlier today, Preity took to social media to wish her kids, Gia and Jai on their first birthdays. She also shared cute glimpses of them. Preity Zinta’s adorable birthday notes for Gia and Jai

Preity took to Instagram and shared two posts. One of the pictures featured her and her daughter Gia. The actress chose to not reveal her daughter’s face. The munchkin is seen looking somewhere else while her mommy captures the precious moment. Gia is seen sporting a cute yellow floral dress. Along with the picture, Preity penned a heartwarming note for her. Her post read, “I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it's been a year. My heart is full and I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold.” Have a look:



For her son too, she dropped a sweet birthday note and a picture. She didn’t reveal Jai’s face too. In her long note, she wrote, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have know each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday mera Jai. #1yearold.” Have a look:



Inside Gia and Jai’s birthday bash The Veer Zaara actress took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into Gia and Jai’s birthday party. From scrumptious cakes to lovely balloon decor, it was all things cute. Have a look:

