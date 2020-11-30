  1. Home
Preity Zinta pens sweet birthday note for mom; Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan & others drop cute comments

Preity Zinta has shared a beautiful picture on Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday. She thanked her mother for being her 4 am friend.
Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough, recently took to Instagram to wish her mother, Nilprabha Zinta, on her birthday. The actress has shared a beautiful picture of herself with her mother in which the duo can be seen wearing sunglasses. In the post, the Mission Kashmir actress thanked her mom for being her biggest supporter and her 4 am friend. Preity’s co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and others also wished her mother on her birthday.

Her post read as, “Happy Birthday Ma Thank you for being my inner voice, my 4am friend, my voice of reason and my strongest critic & supporter. Every time I wanted my personal space thank you for reminding me that I came out of your personal space I’m so grateful for your strength, positivity, wisdom & Humour. You will always be my inspiration, my moral compass and my bestest friend I love you to the moon and back (sic).” 

In the comment section, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Happy birthday aunty (sic),” while Bobby Deol dropped a heart emoticon. Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy birthday ma.” Abhishek Bachchan, Sophie Choudry and Sonakshi Sinha also wished Preity’s mother on her birthday. 

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post and comments:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity Zinta recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her husband Gene Goodenough. She shared a cute picture with her hubby and wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with."

On the work front, the Dil Se actress was last seen in 2018 film, Bhaiyyaji Superhit. The film also featured Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kal Ho Na Ho turns 17: Preity Zinta is thankful to Shah Rukh Khan as she reminisces fond memories of the film

