Preity Zinta pens sweet note as Dil Chahta Hai turns 21: It will always have a very special place in my heart

Dil Chahta Hai, one of Bollywood’s cult classics which connected with a young India and led every youngster to plan at least one trip to Goa with friends, turned 21 on Wednesday. The film, which released in 2001, has aged like fine wine. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead with Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni playing pivotal parts. The film marked Farhan Akhtar’s debut as a director as well. On the film’s 21st anniversary, Preity Zinta took to Instagram and penned a note of gratitude to fans.

Sharing a scene from the film, Preity wrote, “Dil Chahta Hai turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine - just relatable characters that we could reach out n touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew & the audience for all the love #ting #21yearsofdilchahtahai.” Stars and fans took to the comments section to shower the film with love. “Still love this film 21 years later," a fan wrote said. “One of the most iconic movies of all time," another fan added. “You were great in the movie," a fan praised the actress.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar which also happens to be his directorial debut in the industry, Dil Chahta Hai claimed its fame through its visionary take on friendship, travel and romance. This movie is best remembered for its heartbreaking friendship between three college students who are setting out in life to follow their own respective careers. Whilst getting married and managing to find time between friendship and adulting, this movie is what as a millennial can relate to even after 21 years of its release date.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani under his banner Excel Entertainment, the plot of this National Award-winning film revolved around three friends whose tight-knit bond is put to the test after they fall in love and adopt a highly different approach toward relationships. The film also marked the beginning of the production house, Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan's close friend and producer Ritesh, which over the years, backed projects like Rock On!!, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the Fukrey series, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Gully Boy and the popular web-series Mirzapur.