Preity Zinta plays Koi Mil Gaya song to put kids to sleep; Reveals why she got irritated with Hrithik Roshan

Actress Preity Zinta has revealed in a recent interview that she still plays the title track of Koi Mil Gaya to make her children - Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough - go to sleep. Moreover, Zinta also shared why she got irritated by her co-star Hrithik Roshan in the initial days of shooting for the film. Here's what she said.

Preity Zinta on her kids Gia and Jai

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity Zinta shared that she still plays the title track of her film Koi Mil Gaya when her kids don’t sleep. She said, “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down.” Moreover, the 48-year-old actress also described her children as ‘jadoo [magic]’. Interestingly, the Dil Chahta Hai actress also shared some inside details from her children’s bedtime.

Preity Zinta reveals why she got irritated by Hrithik Roshan

In the interview, Preity Zinta shared that there was a point when she got really irritated by her co-star Hrithik Roshan. The actress shared, “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit's look. He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him.”

What inspired Rakesh Roshan to make a film like Koi Mil Gaya?

In a conversation with PTI, Rakesh Roshan, the director of Koi Mil Gaya shared that he got inspired to make Koi Mil Gaya when he saw his granddaughter watching a cartoon that had an alien in it. He said that he was instantly struck by the idea of it, and this led him to make a film like Koi Mil Gaya.

About Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya was released in 2003 and was a one-of-a-kind science fiction movie. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan, and his son Hrithik Roshan played the lead role along with Preity Zinta. The film revolves around the story of a differently abled young man Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) and his encounter with Jadoo, an alien, who gives him new powers. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the film also featured Rekha, Prem Chopra, Mukesh Rishi, among others.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Koi Mil Gaya, it was re-released in theatres recently.

ALSO READ: Prem Chopra reveals Rajesh Khanna couldn’t accept 'fading stardom'; Talks about Amitabh Bachchan's transition