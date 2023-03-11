Preity Zinta poses with Jr. NTR, Jacqueline and Oscar nominees as she attends Priyanka Chopra’s party; PICS

The Indian film industry is now set to make a massive impression on international platforms, with its participation in the highly anticipated Oscars 2023 event. The much-awaited Oscar awards event, which is set to be held in Los Angeles on March 12, Sunday, will be attended by some of the biggest celebs from Indian cinema. RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial has joined the Oscars 2023, with the highly celebrated 'Natu Natu' song earning a nomination under the 'Best Song' category.

Preity Zinta poses with Jr. NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others

As per the reports, celebrated star Priyanka Chopra hosted a special bash for the Oscar nominees from South Asian countries, ahead of the grand event which is slated to be held on Sunday. The party was attended by some other special invitees, including famous actress Preity Zinta, who is settled in the US with her husband Gene Lovegood and their twin babies. Priety, who was all excited to meet the Oscar nominees, posed with the guests including Telugu superstar Jr. NTR and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all of you guys...Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening," wrote the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, who took to her official Instagram handle and shared her pictures with Jr. NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other South Asian artists who are set to grace the Oscars 2023 event.

Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram post, below:

Indian cinema at Oscars 2023

As reported earlier, team RRR, including director SS Rajamouli, leading men Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and singer duo Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, are set to attend the Oscars 2023 event. Rahu Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform the 'Naatu Naatu's song, which is composed by MM Keeravani, on the stage. Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is set to grace the prestigious event as one of the presenters.

