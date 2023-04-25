Preity Zinta poses with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha and others; Drops PICS from ‘fun Eid party’

Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities. The who’s who of B-Town came under one roof for the star-studded Eid bash, and pictures from the bash have been circulating on social media. Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and several other celebs were spotted arriving for the Eid celebrations. Now, Preity Zinta has shared some more inside pictures from Arpita and Aayush’s Eid bash, and the actress is seen posing with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's lead pair Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, as well as Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Iulia Vantur, and others.

Preity Zinta’s montage of selfies with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha and others

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share two reels, which are video montages of pictures from the Eid bash. In the first reel, she is seen arriving for the Eid bash, then posing for some solo pictures. She is then seen posing for several selfies with Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Iulia Vantur, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. In her caption, Preity wrote that the past week has been ‘crazy’ with a lot of travel and some celebration. “I love being back in India during festivals & Wow ! Eid did not disappoint. I loved meeting everyone & celebrating with friends that have always felt like family. Here’s a sneak peek at our fun Eid party. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma & @aaysharma for having us & for opening your home & hearts to us. We had a blast #eidcelebration #friendslikefamily #ting,” wrote Preity.

In another reel shared by Preity, she is seen posing for a group photo with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and others. Preity also clicked a picture with Sohail Khan. “Eid celebration part 2,” she wrote. Check out the pictures below!

For the occasion, Preity Zinta wore a pink Manish Malhotra ethnic outfit, paired with earrings by Maheep Kapoor.

