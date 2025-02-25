Preity Zinta REACTS to allegations of Rs 18 crore loan write-off; ‘More than 12 years ago…’

Preity Zinta has dismissed rumors suggesting that New India Cooperative Bank waived off the Rs 18 crore loan. Calling the reports untrue, she clarified that the overdraft facility was completely repaid over 10 years ago.

According to Times Now, Preity Zinta, via her legal team, clarified that the overdraft facility was availed over 12 years ago. She stated that the full amount was repaid more than a decade ago, after which she closed her account.

Reacting to the reports, the actress stated her legal team, saying, “More than 12 years ago, I had an overdraft facility with the New India Cooperative Bank. More than 10 years ago, I repaid in full the entire dues in respect of this overdraft facility, and the account stands closed."

This comes after Moneylife reported about uncovering financial irregularities and alleged corruption within the bank. Preity Zinta's name emerged after investigations found corporate loans of up to Rs 25 crore were sanctioned without branch managers’ knowledge. As a result, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to take strict action against the bank's operations.

Recently, the Veer Zaara actress also hit back at trolls criticizing the negativity on social media. In a tweet, she questioned the growing cynicism online, pointing out how innocent conversations are often misinterpreted.

She expressed frustration over assumptions that discussing AI bots is a paid promotion, praising the PM makes one a "bhakt," and being a proud Hindu or Indian leads to being labeled an "Andh Bhakt."

Advertisement

Urging people to be more open-minded, she encouraged embracing genuine interactions and suggested that everyone take a step back and communicate with positivity.

On the work front, Preity Zinta will be seen in the upcoming period drama Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role and Abhimanyu Singh as the antagonist.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is based on the acclaimed Punjabi play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai. As reported earlier, the film is currently in the editing stage, with Aamir Khan aiming for a theatrical release in August 2025.