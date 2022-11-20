Preity Zinta recalls leaving Soldier sets for more than a week during the climax shoot for THIS reason

Preity Zinta is currently busy enjoying the best phase of her life. Last year, she and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, Gia and Jai via surrogacy. They recently celebrated their first birthdays and shared glimpses of their celebration on social media. After getting married to Gene, the actress moved to the US. Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, the new mommy took to Instagram and recalled good old days from the sets of Soldier co-starring Bobby Deol. 'Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed'

Preity shared a video from the film and remembered fond memories with Bobby and other team members. In her post, she recalled how she had to leave the set for more than a week while shooting for the climax scene due to her exams. The actress also thanked Bobby for 'bringing her into the movies.' Her post read, "Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name 🤗 Thank you Abbas Bhai & Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity & for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting." Have a look:



The film Soldier was released in the year 1998 and it was directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film also starred Rakhee Gulzar, Farida Jalal and Johnny Lever in key roles. Preity Zinta's warm birthday wishes for Jai and Gia Meanwhile, the actress recently shared adorable notes on Gia and Jai's first birthdays. Without revealing their face, she dropped cute pictures with them. Fans and her friends from the industry were all hearts for the pictures.

