Preity Zinta remembers Yash Chopra as Veer Zaara turns 16; Calls it her ‘most beautiful cinematic experience’

As Veer Zaara completes 16 years of its release, Preity Zinta shares a heartfelt post for director Yash Chopra expressing her gratitude for a wonderful experience of working with him.

Yash Chopra has been one of the most legendary filmmakers Bollywood has ever witnessed. He is hailed as the king of romance and has given several romantic movies. Amid all his movies, Veer Zaara, starring and , holds a special place in Indian cinema. After all, it presented an Indo-Pak love story in the most beautiful way which managed to touch millions of hearts. Interestingly, this cross border romantic drama has completed 16 years of release today and Preity is over the moon with Veer Zaara achieving this milestone.

She shared a beautiful video of the movie on social media and remembered Yash Chopra as expressed her gratitude towards him for making her a part of the movie. “Working with Yash Uncle on this labour of love was an incredible privilege & my most beautiful cinematic experience. I am forever grateful & indebted to him for making me part of Veer Zaara & for showering me with so much love & attention. Miss you Yash Uncle Thank you Adi @iamsrk #RaniMukerji @bajpayee.manoj @kirronkhermp @divyadutta25 & to the entire cast n crew for making this film what it is. #VeerZaara #Timeless #LoveLegend #Memories #Ting #16YearsOfVeerZaara,” Preity wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post as Veer Zaara clocks 16 years of release:

Interestingly, Veer Zaara managed to be the highest grossing movie of that year and garnered a lot of accolades including a National Award for Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

