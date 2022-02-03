Preity Zinta reveals her mom is 'enjoying' being Nani Ma to twins Gia and Jai; See PIC

Preity Zinta is enjoying her motherhood. She is completely in awe of this phase and continuously shares about her kids. Right from changing a diaper to playing with them, the star's Instagram handle is filled with such moments. To note, the Koi Mil Gaya actress welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy last year. She had announced the good news on Instagram that she and Gene were blessed with baby girl and boy. She had revealed that they named them Gia and Jai.

Today, she shared a picture with her mother on Instagram and wrote, “So happy to spend some quality time with mom. She is loving being a Nani Ma and I cannot stop smiling #ma #nanima #ting.” In the picture, she can be seen posing with her mother. When the actress had announced on her social media handle, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Preity and Gene got hitched back in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. The actress keeps travelling between US and India.

