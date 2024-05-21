Preity Zinta reveals sweetest way to survive late night shoots on Lahore 1947 sets starring Sunny Deol; PIC

Preity Zinta has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. But her fans are super excited as the actress is all set to make her comeback with Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947.

The actress recently shared some BTS snaps from the sets with Rajkumar Santoshi and confirmed her presence in the film. And now, she shared yet another picture from the sets of the film, giving an insight into what helps her survive the night shoots.

Preity Zinta shares a picture from her late-night shoot on Lahore 1947 set

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity Zinta shared a picture of one of the best Indian sweets, Jalebi and Rabdi. The actress shared a snap of a steel plate filled with Rabdi and a Jalebi kept on it.

Sharing this picture she wrote, “The sweetest way to survive late night shoots #jalebi #rabdi #Lahore1947 #yummy #ting (red heart emoji).”

Check out the picture:

Preity Zinta shares BTS pictures from the set

As Preity Zinta kickstarted the shoot for the period drama, she dropped fun BTS glimpses from the sets. The photo album opens with the clapboard of Aamir Khan Productions and the film and director’s name. It also mentions that the renowned Santosh Sivan is serving as the director of photography.

This is followed by a selfie featuring Preity and Rajkumar Santoshi. Next up was a happy photo followed by a sign that reads ‘HMU base. No phones on set.’

Sharing the photo album, the actress wrote, “On set for Lahore 1947 #newmovie #shoot #ting.”

When Aamir Khan announced his next project as a producer

Many weeks ago, the official handle of Aamir Khan’s production company shared a collaborative post with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. In the post, they announced their collaboration for Lahore 1947.

The movie Lahore 1947 stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is produced by Aamir Khan. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will reunite after a long time with the upcoming period drama.

It’s also the first time that Deol, Santoshi, and Khan will be collaborating. The movie also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol.

