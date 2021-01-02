Preity Zinta rings in New Year with 'pati parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough; Hopes it brings 'peace & prosperity'

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to wish everyone a Happy New Year. The actress has also shared a cute picture with husband Gene Goodenough and family from their New Year celebration.

Bollywood actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Thus, she ensures to wish her fans during celebration times and festivals. And now, when the whole world is celebrating the New Year, the Dil Se actress has also taken to her Instagram handle to wish everyone a Happy New Year. Preity rang in the New Year 2021 in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and family. She has shared a cute groupfie wherein all of them can be seen happily striking a pose for the camera.

It seems they had a lot of fun during the New Year celebrations. In the picture, Preity can be seen donning a green outfit with a quirky headband that had ‘Hello new year’ written on it. While her hubby Gene can be seen wearing funky glasses with ‘2021’ written on them. While sharing the same on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Happy New Year everyone Hope this year brings peace, wellness, happiness, good health & prosperity to everyone out there. Love & light always #Happynewyear #Patiparmeshwar #family #stayhome #staysafe #Behappy #2021 #Ting (sic).”

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s latest post for New Year here:

A few days ago, Preity shared a loved-up picture with her husband Gene Goodenough wherein she was seen planting a kiss on his cheek. She captioned the picture as, “With love we can weather any storm #Patiparmeshwar #Wintervibes #Snowfall #Ting (sic).”

Preity Zinta moved to Los Angeles after tying the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016. On the work front, she was last seen opposite Sunny Deol in Bhaiyyaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.

Credits :Preity Zinta Instagram

