Preity Zinta’s anniversary post for ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough screams love: ‘From BF-GF to…’

Preity Zinta is beaming with joy as the actress completed another year of her marriage with her husband Gene Goodenough. To mark the occasion, the actress took to her social media handle and penned a sweet note for her ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Gene. Sharing a priceless picture from her wedding album, Preity thanked Gene for loving and making her laugh all the time.

“Happy Anniversary my Love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she wrote. For those unaware, Preity and Gene tied the knot in 2016, and post that, the actress moved to Los Angeles. The couple recently welcomed their twins via surrogacy. The actress juggles her time between US and India and keeps her fans updated with her life's shenanigans.

Take a look:

Last year in November, the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actress and her husband Gene Goodenough announced the arrival of her twin babies. Preity took to her Instagram handle and shared the good news with fans. "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting,” she had shared.

