Preity Zinta’s baby twins Jai & Gia get customized Punjab Kings jerseys for IPL 2022 game day; PIC

Preity Zinta is extremely excited for tonight’s IPL 2022 match between her team Punjab Kings against Delhi Capitals. How do we know? Well, her latest Instagram story is proof. The Koi Mil Gaya actress just took to the photo-and-video-sharing application some time back, and dropped a picture showcasing two adorable customized jerseys for her babies with their names on them. Yes, that’s right! Preity Zinta and hubby Gene Goodenough’s twins Jai and Gia now have their own Punjab Kings jerseys.

Sharing the picture of the red and yellow jerseys on her Instagram stories, Preity captioned it, “Game day (fist pump emoji) #TataIpl All the best @punjabkingsipl #DCvsPBKS”.

A few weeks back, Preity had shared another adorable picture, wherein her babies could be seen staring at the television screen and enjoying their first IPL match where PBKS played against RCB and defeated them. Sharing this picture, Preity had captioned the post, “New team, new Captain and new fans (heart eye emoji) Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable (clapping emojis) I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye (red heart emoji)”.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s aforementioned story:

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year in November. The actress had taken to her Instagram space to share the news with fans, friends, and followers. Sharing a wonderful picture with Gene, Preity revealed that they have named their twins Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough.