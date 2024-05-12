Preity Zinta says ‘you all are scaring me’ as she gets surrounded by chasing paps in VIRAL video

As much as we love to see our favorite celebs papped in different nooks and corners of the country, there’s always a line they also expect the shutterbugs to not cross, especially when they’re not ready to face the cameras. Something like this happened with actress Preity Zinta recently when she was seen getting a little uncomfortable while being surrounded by paps.

Preity Zinta’s recent encounter with paparazzi

Dressed in a white gym vest, jeans, and black shades, Preity was seen heading towards a building when the paps caught her off-guard. Not expecting them there, the Veer-Zaara actress was seen rushing inside making the paps run, surrounding her in similar directions. This made Preity a little uncomfortable and compelled her to say, “Guys, you all are scaring me, please.”

However, Preity did smile and pose for them briefly before entering the building.

How did the internet react to paps leaving Preity Zinta uncomfortable?

The video is going viral on the internet with several netizens criticizing the behavior of shutterbugs. One user wrote, "Rubbish you guys invading people's privacy stop your nonsense it's not funny."

Another user commented, “It’s true.. give the woman space to walk and for her to hear who she’s talking to on the phone. The paps are borderline rude. It’s unacceptable!”

On Preity Zinta’s work front

The 49-year-old is all set to make a return to the big screen after a long hiatus. Preity is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Santoshi recently spoke about Preity’s return to showbiz and said in a statement, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is playing a very important role on the silver screen again with Lahore, 1947."

He continued, "She is indeed extremely talented, one of the finest and most natural actors in our industry. Whichever character she plays, she totally invests herself into it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character.”

Lahore 1947 is currently eyeing to release on January 26, 2025.

