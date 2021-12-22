Preity Zinta set to end 2021 on a happy note: This is the most special year of my life as I became a mother

The year 2021 is about to end in a couple of days and everyone has their respective plans on how to bring in the new year. In fact, it is also the time when we take a look back at the memories of the year that went by, the lessons it taught us and the gifts it gave us. Not just commoners but celebs also have their plans to welcome 2022 in their own way. Joining them, Preity Zinta is also set to welcome the year 2022 with a bang.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priety shared some of the first pics she had clicked in 2021 and as she geared up to take a recap of her beautiful memories of this year. The pictures had Preity bringing in 2021 with husband Gene Goodenough and friends with a party at their place. The dimpled girl stated that this year has been the most special one for her as she had embraced motherhood for the first time. Preity wrote, “Cannot believe 2021 is almost over… Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos cuz this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year. So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021”.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post:

For the uninitiated, Preity became a proud mother of twin kids last month through surrogacy. She made the announcement on social media and wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting”.