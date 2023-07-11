Preity Zinta shares adorable PIC of kids Jai, Gia from their mundan ceremony in Los Angeles; Fans call them 'cuties'

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta brightened up our Instagram feed on Monday morning. She shared pictures of her children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, after their ‘mundan ceremony.’ The ceremony is a traditional Hindu ritual that involves shaving off baby's hair for the first time. Preity took to Instagram to post the adorable photos and accompanied them with a heartfelt note.

Preity Zinta gives a glimpse of her kids Jai and Gia Goodenough

In the pictures, Jai and Gia can be seen sitting on a carpeted floor with their backs turned and engrossed in playing. While Gia is seen dressed in a pale blue dress, Jai is seen in a grey T-shirt and turquoise shorts. The photographs appeared to be taken in Preity's living room.

What does Preity Zinta’s caption say

Preity explained the significance of the mundan ceremony in her caption, stating that, for Hindus, shaving off a baby's hair is considered a gesture of purification, symbolizing the child's freedom from past lives. She expressed her joy by writing, "So the Mundan ceremony finally happened this weekend. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony" along with a red heart emoji. Preity also included the hashtags #tradition, #mundanceremony, and her signature #ting. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol responded to the post by leaving a bunch of red heart emojis.

Fans showered the post with love and affection, expressing their admiration through red heart emojis. One quirky fan humorously commented, "#jawan Ka Look Karwaliya Apne Bacchon se (You have given Jawan look to your children).

More on Preity Zinta and her personal life

Preity, who regularly shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, has been settled in Los Angeles since her marriage to husband Gene Goodenough. The couple tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles and welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2021.

Preity had expressed her joy and gratitude in a social media post announcing the arrival of their children,, saying, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity Zinta's post showcasing her children's mundan ceremony is a delightful glimpse into the actress's personal life, capturing a heartfelt family moment that resonates with her followers.

ALSO READ: PIC: Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough's 'weekend vibes' with twins, Jai and Gia in Los Angeles look like this