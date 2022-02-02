Preity Zinta shares birthday glimpse with hubby Gene: Spent most of day changing nappies but it was special

Actress Preity Zinta who debuted in Bollywood with the 1998 film Dil Se had turned a year wiser on January 31. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she never forgets to share a glimpse of her daily routine with them. On the occasion of her birthday, fans and celebrities showered love on her and wished her. After her special day, the mother of two shared a heartfelt post-birthday note on Instagram. She also shared some glimpses from her birthday celebration with her loved ones.

Her post even featured her husband Gene Goodenough. While sharing the post, she also wrote a wholesome note. It read, “A big thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for all your love. This birthday was like no other. We stayed home and I spent most of the day cleaning and sanitising milk bottles for the kids, then feeding, burping and changing nappies. I cannot believe I’m saying this but I did not find time to wear a nice dress and get all made up. Inspite of all that this, this birthday was special cuz I had my little ones keeping me company and it was just a family affair #famjam #ting.”

See Preity’s post here:

For those who are unaware, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia.

