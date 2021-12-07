Preity Zinta shares first PIC of newborn twin; Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra & others react

Preity Zinta has shared the first glimpse of one of her twins and it’s the most adorable sight you will see on the internet today. For the unversed, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough embraced parenthood last month as they welcomed twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy. The Kya Kehna actress had taken to her social media space and shared the special news with her fans and followers. And this evening, Preity shared the very first picture with one of her babies.

A few hours back, Preity took to her Instagram handle and shared a photograph where the new mommy can be seen holding one of her twins close to her. The glow of new parenthood was evident on the actress’ face. However, the baby’s face was not visible. The newborn can be seen wrapped up in a blue blanket and a matching cap. Preity, on the other hand, had a burp cloth on her shoulder. Sharing this adorable snapshot, Preity captioned it, “Burp cloths, diapers & babies… I’m loving it all (red heart emojis) #ting”.

As soon as she shared this picture on the gram, it was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa commented too. While Anushka, Priyanka, and Dia left red heart emojis, Patralekhaa’s comment read, “Oh myyyy (heart eye emojis)”.

Take a look:

Last month, on November 18th, Preity shared a selfie featuring herself with Gene Goodenough and wrote a long note, sharing the news about her twins. It read, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया”.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 memorable characters of dimpled beauty that'll forever be etched in our hearts