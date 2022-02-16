Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her 'Valentine's Day walk' with hubby Gene Goodenough; WATCH

Valentine’s Day might be over, but we hope that your celebration of love is not! On 14th February, numerous celebrity couples such as Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora - Arjun Kapoor among others, posted heartwarming, loved up, mushy pictures with each other. After all, the joy of celebrating your significant other is unmatched. Now, another sweet celebrity, Preity Zinta shared a cute clip with her husband Gene Goodenough on her Instagram and honestly, we absolutely cannot stop gushing over how adorable and pure it is!

In the reel that Preity Zinta uploaded on her Instagram, we could see Preity taking a leisure stroll under the soothing sun with her husband Gene. The two looked content as they shared a peaceful moment. Preity, who looked smart in an olive sweatshirt and glares, even fondly kissed her lover on the cheek. Yep, are you dying of cuteness? Because we are! Along with the reel, Preity wrote, “Valentine’s Day walk Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine and to all of you !” As soon as Preity put up the clip, fans from all over started pouring in their love and the reel instantly became viral.

Check the reel HERE

The last year proved to be one of the most important, cherished years of Preity and Gene’s lives. For the unversed, the duo welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia. Ever since then, Preity makes it a point to share glimpses of her life with her husband and twins on her Instagram once in a while.

