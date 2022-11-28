Preity Zinta shares her favourite scene from Kal Ho Naa Ho as it turns 19: My saddest happy film

Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho has completed 19 years. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho was written by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar. The movie also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and Reema Lagoo. Earlier in the day Karan took a trip down memory lane and shared some behind the scene pictures on his social handle. And now Preity Zinta also shared her favourite scene from the film along with the post.

This was my saddest happy film

Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added. This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting”. The scene also features Shah Rukh Khan. The clip showed how Shah Rukh tried to explain Preity the art of living, to live in the present.