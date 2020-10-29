Preity Zinta shares motivational advice for her fans: Good days give you happiness & bad days give experience

Preity Zinta shares a motivational post on her social media. The actress has been busy with the IPL 2020 season in UAE lately.

Bollywood’s dimpled beauty is an avid social media user. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. From sharing her stunning pictures to sharing some motivational posts, she keeps her fans updated about her daily routine. Preity who is currently in UAE for the IPL season had some sound advice for her fans.

Recently, the 45-year-old actress shared some motivational thoughts on her social media. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a screenshot of a thought that had written, “Never Regret a Day in Your Life. Good Days give you Happiness and Bad Days give you experience.”

Alongside the picture, the dimpled beauty wrote, “New Day New Strength New Thoughts #DailyInspiration #BePositive #Ting.” Well, Preity Zinta's motivational post is surely giving us the positive vibes. Not just this, The Veer-Zaara star also shared a video on her social media wherein she could be seen talking to two of her team's players about Kings XI Punjab's victory.

Check out Preity Zinta’s post:

On the professional front, the diva completed her 22 years in Bollywood this year in August. While celebrating it, Preity shared a long post on her Instagram and recalled her journey in the industry. She expressed the gratitude to her directors, co-stars and fans for all the love she got till now. Preity Zinta, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998, was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhittt with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The actress is best known for her role in films like Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

