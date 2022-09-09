Preity Zinta shares mushy PIC with husband Gene Goodenough as she enjoys her Caribbean vacation
Preity Zinta shared a loved-up photo with husband Gene Goodenough. Check out.
Actress Preity Zinta is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, she has certainly not been away from the limelight. Meanwhile, the actress is currently enjoying her Caribbean vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough and has been sharing glimpses of her holiday ever since. Speaking of which, she has shared a loved-up post with her Insta fam featuring Gene.
On Friday, Preity took to her Instagram and shared a photo in which Gene Goodenough can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. She captioned the post, "Love is in the air #pztravel #Stlucia #letherinspireyou #ting."
Have a look at Preity’s post:
Recently, the actress celebrated 21 years of her glorious film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, co-starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. Thanking fans for making the film a huge success decades ago, Preity wrote on Instagram, “Dil Chahta Hai turns a year older today. A film where there was no place for a hero or heroine - just relatable characters that we could reach out in touch and laugh out aloud with. It will always have a very special place in my heart. Thank you to the entire cast n crew & the audience for all the love #ting #21yearsofdilchahtahai."
Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actress has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.
ALSO READ: Preity Zinta pens sweet note as Dil Chahta Hai turns 21: It will always have a very special place in my heart