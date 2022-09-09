Preity Zinta shares mushy PIC with husband Gene Goodenough as she enjoys her Caribbean vacation

Actress Preity Zinta is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, she has certainly not been away from the limelight. Meanwhile, the actress is currently enjoying her Caribbean vacation with her husband Gene Goodenough and has been sharing glimpses of her holiday ever since. Speaking of which, she has shared a loved-up post with her Insta fam featuring Gene.



On Friday, Preity took to her Instagram and shared a photo in which Gene Goodenough can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. She captioned the post, "Love is in the air #pztravel #Stlucia #letherinspireyou #ting."