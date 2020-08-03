Preity Zinta shares a PHOTO with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Says ‘Friendship is like a renewable source of power’

Preity Zinta shares a series of pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other friends on friendship day. She shared an adorable video of all the photos and called fierce girl friendships the best kind.

If you have the right kind of friends around you through your ups and downs, anything is possible. It was International friendship day yesterday and celebrities from all over the country took to their social media accounts sharing beautiful memories with their friends, be it videos or pictures. Most recently, took to her social media account and shared a stunning picture of herself with and her other girlfriends.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded a series of pictures of herself with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her other friends. She captioned her post saying, “Friendship is like a renewable source of power and the best kind of friendships are fierce girl friendships where you aggressively believe in each other, defend each other and think the other deserves the world Celebrating my Gorgeous girlfriends today & everyday #girlfriends #happyfriendshipday #Ting.”

Here is Preity Zinta's post:

On a more personal front, the actress has been keeping her fans and followers up to date with her day to day activities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In her recent post, she gave her followers a tour of her kitchen garden and thanked her mom for bringing her closer to mother earth. On a professional front, the actress was last seen in 'Bhaiaji Superhit’ alongside Sunny Deol. The film was released in 2018.

As for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress and her daughter were recently tested negative for COVID-19 and returned home. While Amitabh Bachchan also returned home recently after testing negative for COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan is still battling the virus in a hospital in Mumbai.

