Preity Zinta shares photo dump from her West Indies vacay with husband Gene Goodenough; Calls it Island life

Actress Preity Zinta is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She debuted in Bollywood with the 1998 film Dil Se and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she has certainly not been away from the limelight. Preity continues to engage with and entertain her fans on social media, where she often posts life updates, adorable photos, and precious throwbacks with her B-town peers. Meanwhile, the actress on Tuesday shared a photo dump of her West Indies vacay with husband Gene Goodenough.

Sharing the glimpses of her vacay, the Dil Chahta Hai actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Island life #photodump #pztravel #ting.” In the first picture, Preity looks pretty in a yellow printed monokini adding a hint of chic with a hat. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops. In the second pic, she is seen posing with her husband and friends. In the third pic, she is seen posing for the camera in all smiles. Fourth pic shows Preity with her husband Gene.

Have a look at Preity Zinta’s post:

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actress has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.

In May, Preity and her husband Gene were seen at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on the 25th of May. The Veer Zaara actress shared several pictures from the party on her social media space, where she can be seen having a gala time with her industry peers.