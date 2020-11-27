  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Preity Zinta shares PHOTO with hubby Gene Goodenough to wish all 'Happy Thanksgiving': So much to be grateful

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Preity Zinta shared a cute picture with hubby Gene Goodenough. They are currently enjoying their vacation.
Mumbai
Preity Zinta shares PHOTO with hubby Gene Goodenough Preity Zinta shares PHOTO with hubby Gene Goodenough to wish all 'Happy Thanksgiving': So much to be grateful
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is surely having a gala time this winter as she is currently enjoying her vacation with husband Gene Goodenough. The Mission Kashmir actress has been sharing pictures from her vacation on her Instagram handle. Now, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Preity took to her social media handle to wish everyone. She has shared a beautiful picture with her hubby Gene Goodenough. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing on the snow and posing happily for the camera. 

Preity can be seen wearing a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while husband Gene can be seen donning a brown jacket and a cap. While uploading the same on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate  So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with #thanksgiving #grateful #thankful #patiparmeshwar #Ting."

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Earlier, the actress also shared a video wherein she and her husband can be seen throwing snowballs at each other and having a great time. She captioned the video as, "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #PatiParmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting."  Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a post explaining that since safety was taken for granted, COVID 19 happened. She also mentioned missing the days when the pandemic was a word in textbooks. After wrapping up IPL 2020 in UAE, the actress is making the most of her time with hubby on a vacay.

Also Read: Soldier turns 22: Preity Zinta reminisces ‘freezing cold’ memories of the film and showers love on Bobby Deol

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Preity Zinta Instagram

You may like these
Soldier turns 22: Preity Zinta reminisces ‘freezing cold’ memories of the film and showers love on Bobby Deol
Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough in LA; Shares beautiful selfie with him
Preity Zinta's brothers give a sweet peck on her cheeks as she flashes her dimples on Bhai Dooj; See PHOTO
Preity Zinta remembers Yash Chopra as Veer Zaara turns 16; Calls it her ‘most beautiful cinematic experience’
Preity Zinta looks splendid as she celebrates ‘longest ever’ Karwa Chauth with hubby Gene Goodenough; See Pic
Preity Zinta shares motivational advice for her fans: Good days give you happiness & bad days give experience
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement