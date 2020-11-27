Preity Zinta shares PHOTO with hubby Gene Goodenough to wish all 'Happy Thanksgiving': So much to be grateful

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Preity Zinta shared a cute picture with hubby Gene Goodenough. They are currently enjoying their vacation.

Bollywood actress is surely having a gala time this winter as she is currently enjoying her vacation with husband Gene Goodenough. The Mission Kashmir actress has been sharing pictures from her vacation on her Instagram handle. Now, on the occasion of Thanksgiving, Preity took to her social media handle to wish everyone. She has shared a beautiful picture with her hubby Gene Goodenough. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing on the snow and posing happily for the camera.

Preity can be seen wearing a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while husband Gene can be seen donning a brown jacket and a cap. While uploading the same on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with #thanksgiving #grateful #thankful #patiparmeshwar #Ting."

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s latest post here:

Earlier, the actress also shared a video wherein she and her husband can be seen throwing snowballs at each other and having a great time. She captioned the video as, "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow #Thanksgiving #Break #Fun #Holiday #PatiParmeshwar #Lovingit #Ting." Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a post explaining that since safety was taken for granted, COVID 19 happened. She also mentioned missing the days when the pandemic was a word in textbooks. After wrapping up IPL 2020 in UAE, the actress is making the most of her time with hubby on a vacay.

Also Read: Soldier turns 22: Preity Zinta reminisces ‘freezing cold’ memories of the film and showers love on Bobby Deol

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Preity Zinta Instagram

Share your comment ×