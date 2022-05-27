Preity Zinta shares photos of her favourites Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad & others from Karan Johar’s bash

Karan Johar’s bash was indeed a night to remember. The director-producer celebrated his 50th birthday recently and it was nothing less than an awards night where we saw the who’s who of Bollywood making their sparkling entry into the party. Social media is filled with pictures and videos from the bash and we bet netizens are having a gala time looking at them. Well, Preity Zinta, who was one of the attendees of the bash shared a couple of selfies from the party and we bet it would make you want to pause whatever you are doing and have a look at them.

In the first picture, we can see Preity Zinta posing with hubby Gene and the couple who became the talk of that night, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan. In the next picture, the Kya Kehnaa actress posed with her friend Dino Morea. Then came an all girls selfie with her posing with Sussanne. Last but not least came a selfie with Gauri Khan. Sharing these pictures Preity wrote, “Roses are red, my dress was green, too many favourites all on my screen Hope that rhymes #nightout #friendship #memories #selfies #ting.”

Check out the pictures posted by Preity Zinta:

Preity Zinta had also shared more stunning selfies from the luxurious party in earlier posts. In some pictures, we saw the four gorgeous ladies of Bollywood together. And the ladies looked just absolutely stunning as they posed together for the pretty selfies. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, “Thank you @karanjohar for the best night ever. I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever. #nightout #memories #bonding #ting" The post was a huge success and fans were super delighted to see the stunning Bollywood ladies together.

Meanwhile, for the event, Karan Johar picked a blingy green blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. He also added a pair of tinted glasses to complete his look. On the occasion of his birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared a new project on his social media handle and revealed his next film—an action film.

