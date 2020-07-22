  1. Home
Preity Zinta shares some behind the scene glimpses as she heads back on set

Actress Preity Zinta has resumed shooting post Covid-19 lockdown.
Preity Zinta shares some behind the scene glimpses as she heads back on set
Preity shared a couple of boomerang videos on Instagram Stories to share the fact with fans. In the first video, the actress is seen getting her makeup done and in the second, her hair is being styled.

"Back on a show -- post Covid tests, masks and hand sanitizers," she wrote in one video.

However, Preity did not share what she was shooting for.

Recently, Preity shared a picture along with her husband Gene Goodenough. In eh Instagram post, she is leaning on hubby's shoulder.

Credits :IANS

