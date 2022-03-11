Preity Zinta shares sweet PIC on hubby Gene Goodenough’s birthday: To many more milestones & experiences

Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough and the couple is in marital bliss since 2016. They welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress keeps treating glimpses of her married life with her fans on social media. Speaking of which, as her husband Gene turned a year wiser, Preity Zinta took to social media to shower love on him and shared beautiful photos.

In the photos, Preity and Gene were looking all in love as they smiled at the camera. The couple was seen at a beachside in the photos. While sharing the post, the Veer-Zaara actress wrote a sweet note as well. It read, “Happy Birthday my love. Here’s to many more birthdays, many more milestones and many more experiences together. I love you #Happybirthday #patiparmeshwar #ting.” Her fans too extended wishes to Gene in the comment section and showered love on the sweetest couple.

See Preity Zinta’s post here:

Earlier, Preity had made headlines as she posted a sweet photo featuring Gene on their anniversary. “Happy Anniversary my Love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend & confidant & I love you more everyday. From Boyfriend - girlfriend to husband - wife and now mom-dad, I’m loving every new phase of my life with you. Here’s to many more anniversaries and celebrations #happyanniversary #patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting,” she wrote.

