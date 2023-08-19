Preity Zinta shares visuals from Himachal Pradesh landslides; pens, 'Absolutely devastated'

Himachal Pradesh is going through the worst calamity in around 50 years. In fact, visuals of houses breaking down in Shimla due to landslides is going viral and people are really disheartened to see it. Recently, Preity Zinta took to social media and reshared a viral video in which a house is breaking down in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Preity Zinta feels ‘devastated’ after watching the condition of Himachal Pradesh

Preity Zinta, who is adored for her role as Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho, is all over the place after seeing horrifying visuals of landslides happening in Himachal Pradesh. The actress took to Instagram to share a viral video of a house breaking down in Shimla due to a landslide. In the caption, Preity wrote, “Absolutely Devastated after seeing the recent visuals from Himachal Pradesh. It’s heartbreaking to see the Loss of life & destruction of people’s homes & public infrastructure by massive landslides due to incessant rains. My heart & prayers go out to all the affected people & their families. May god protect them in these difficult times as nature unleashes its fury on my beautiful hill state. #HimachalPradesh #Landslide #HimachalPradeshRains #Shimla #Mandi.” Have a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Dia Mirza react to the video

After Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of a landslide taking place in Shimla, Abhishek Bachchan reacted to it in the comment section. The Ghoomer actor dropped a folded-hands emoji that signifies prayers. At the same time, Dia Mirza, who last made an appearance in Made In Heaven Season 2, wrote in the comment section, “It’s not just the rains that are causing this PZ, it is the loss of tree cover, the mountains are being destroyed by infrastructure work that is not sustainable or ecological. It is gut wrenching to see what is happening in the Himalayas.”

Work-wise, Preity Zinta’s last film was Bhaiaji Superhit in which she shared the screen with Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, among others. The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress married Gene Goodenough and both of them are parents to twins, a girl and a boy.