Preity Zinta takes a dive into nostalgia as she shares an UNSEEN PIC from college days

Preity Zinta likes to keep an active presence on social media. Preity has been away from the acting scene for quite some time now. However, she is very much a part of the limelight. The Veer Zaara actress keeps entertaining her fans and followers on Instagram, where she often shares life updates, unseen and rare throwback photos, and sneak peeks of her life with her hubby Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai and Gia. Keeping up with this trajectory, last night too, Preity took to the platform and dropped another unseen photo on the ‘gram and this time, it’s from her college days.

Earlier yesterday, Preity took to the photo-and-video sharing platform and posted an old, grainy, and unseen picture. In the snapshot, one could see a young Preity seated on the left along with two other women. She could be seen wearing a white outfit with shoes, while her hair was left open. This click was from when she was in 11th grade. Sharing it, she captioned the post, “I remember taking this photo after Passing out of school. I was so excited to be in college (laughing emoji) even though i was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up. Love this photo @shagunkhanna Miss you Paddy aunty (red heart emoji) #throwbackthursday #memories #missyou #ting.”

As soon as she posted the photo, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and loved ones.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Preity, along with her hubby Gene were spotted at Karan Johar’s star-studded birthday bash on the 25th of May. The couple looked quite stylish in their blingy, and fashionable outfits. She later took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the party too. Moreover, she wished her friend Karan Johar on his special day with a throwback picture too.

