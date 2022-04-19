Preity Zinta thanks Hrithik Roshan for helping her with her twins on long flight: You're a thoughtful father.

Preity Zinta is a doting mother to twins and her social media is proof that she loves her motherhood phase. Looks like the actress and businesswoman is now making her first trip to India with the twins and received some generous help from her celeb friend. Turns out, Hrithik Roshan was also flying back from Los Angeles to India and offered to help Preity Zinta during the rather long flight.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a selfie with Hrithik and thanked him for helping her look after the twins. Calling him a true friend, Preity wrote, "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight."

In the selfie, a bearded Hrithik can be seen striking a pose. Preity further added, "Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting."

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post below:

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen flying out of the country with his two sons. A few days ago, he was also snapped at a restaurant in LA where he posed with NRI fans. The actor recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official after several dating rumours surfaced on social media.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan looks intense in his full-grown beard and moustache look as he poses with lady fans in LA; PICS