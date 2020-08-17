Preity Zinta wishes maddest friend Saif Ali Khan on his birthday: Love you for being 100 percent original Nut

As Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday, his co-star Preity Zinta showered birthday love on him.

Bollywood’s Nawab aka has been making the headlines ever since his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her second pregnancy. Yes! The Omkara star is all set to be a father for the fourth time. And while Saif has all the reasons to grin ear to ear, the Nawab of Pataudi recently had another reason to celebrate as he turned 50 on August 16. Given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country, it was a low key celebration with his family.

However, Saif was inundated with best wishes on social media as his friends, fans and colleagues made sure to shower some birthday love on the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor. Joining them also penned a sweet note for her Salaam Namaste co-star as she shared stills from her movies with the actor and stated that Saif’s sense of humour has always helped her in her difficult times. She wrote, “Saif, you will always be the funniest, maddest and Brightest friend and co star I’ve had. Your sense of humour has been a bridge over troubled waters for me in trying times and I love you for always being a 100 percent original Nut. Keep smiling and shining always. #happy50th #HappyBirthday #friendsforever #ting.”

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan:

To note, Preity has shared the screen space with the Nawab of Pataudi in movies like Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste.

Meanwhile, Kareena also shared a beautiful video of Saif’s 50th birthday celebration. Saif and Kareena who are set to become parents again already have a son, .

