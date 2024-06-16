Preity Zinta’s all grown up twins Jai, Gia don cute looks as they enjoy ‘morning walks’ in US; ‘Saying hello to the dinosaur’

Preity Zinta is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been happily married to an America-based financial analyst, Gene Goodenough since 2016. The couple is proud parents to two kids-Gia and Jai. On various occasions, the Lahore 1947 actress is seen dropping endearing glimpses from her personal life. Now, yet again, the actress dropped a cutesy picture of her little muchkins. Check it out.

Preity Zinta drops adorable glimpse of twin kids Gia and Jai

Today, on June 16, a while back, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy picture of her twin kids- Gia and Jai. In the picture, we can also see a dinosaur statue placed aside. “Saying hello to the Dinosaur on our morning walks (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) #simplethings #family #ting,” read the caption alongside the post.

She also added a musical touch to the post with the Love You Zindagi track in the background. In the latest post, Jai was seen sporting a yellow outfit with a grey hat while Preity’s daughter, Gia, looked adorable in a printed top with denim shorts and feathers on it. Both the munchkins were having a blissful time as they enjoyed their morning walk on a sunny day in Los Angeles.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, several fans dropped cutesy comments gushing over the post. A fan wrote, “ Hello sweet little sweethearts,” another fan commented, “Oooooo sooooo cute,” while a third fan remarked, “Evil eyes off,” and another fan wrote, “CUTIEEEESSS”

For those living under the rocks, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed their twin kids, Gia and Jai in 2021 through surrogacy. The couple is settled in Los Angeles.

Preity Zinta's work front

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry after a significant hiatus. She will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial Lahore 1947 alongside Sunny Deol. It was earlier this month on June 2; the actress announced the shoot wrap-up with a video where she expressed gratitude towards the film’s producer and actor Aamir Khan among others.

The film was announced last year in October and will also feature others talented stars including Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol among others.

