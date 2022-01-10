Preity Zinta's birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan with THIS throwback pic will break you into laughter

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. To mark his special day, scores of fans started showering birthday wishes right from the moment the day began. While his friends and family are sending the ‘War’ actor heartwarming wishes, Hrithik’s ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ co-star Preity Zinta has penned a birthday wish that is different from it all. She even reminisced about her ‘fun and mad times’ together with him, as she penned a quirky wish for the birthday boy.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress shared an all smiles throwback picture with Hrithik and penned a quirky birthday wish for the superstar. The picture sees Preity in a little black dress, as she laughs her heart out in front of Hrithik. We see Hrithik in a rather funny avatar as his hair is all spiked up, just like that of a porcupine. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and a black leather jacket, Hrithik is rather seen in a goofy avatar. The photo aptly captures a light moment between two good friends

Along with the photo, Preity penned down a sweet birthday wish for Hrithik as she took a stroll down memory lane. She wrote,

“Happy birthday my darling @iHrithik. Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together,” and added two laughing with teary eyes emoticons.

She further added, “Wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always Love you loads. #throwback #HappyBirthday #ting.”

See Preity's post:

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will be soon seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Apart from that, he also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

