Preity Zinta's brothers give a sweet peck on her cheeks as she flashes her dimples on Bhai Dooj; See PHOTO

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Preity Zinta has shared an amazing picture with her siblings on Instagram. Check out the picture.

B-Town is known to celebrate the festivals with great zeal and fervor. Be it any festivity, celebrities ensure to make it a memorable affair for their family members. On the occasion of bhai dooj, a host of stars including , , Randhir Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan among others have taken to their social media handles to wish their siblings and expressed their unconditional love for each other. Joining them is dimpled beauty Preity G Zinta, who has wished her brothers in the most endearing way.

Taking to her social media, the Soldier actress has shared an amazing picture wherein her brothers can be seen giving her a sweet peck on the cheeks. Preity looks stunning in a pink ethnic outfit in the picture. She can be seen beaming with joy as she poses with her siblings. One simply can’t miss her dimples and charming smile in the same that is winning the internet. The diva captions the photo as, “Happy Bhai Dhooj to all the Bhai’s & Behens out there I’m so grateful I grew up with brothers cuz there was never a dull moment growing up. Three is better than two #BhaiDhooj #Family #Brothers #ting.”

Take a look at ’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, Kangana Ranaut dropped an unseen photo with Rangoli, Aksht and her siblings as she wished everyone ‘Happy Bhai Dooj.’ Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, shared an adorable childhood picture with her brother Karnesh. Kundra also posted a cute video of son Viaan and daughter Samisha who celebrated their first bhai dooj. It goes without saying that our Bollywood celebrities ringed in bhai dooj in the sweetest way possible.

Credits :Preity G Zinta Instagram

